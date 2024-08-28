IN PICS: 7 Loudest Creatures On Earth

By: Sunanda Singh | August 28, 2024
Planet Earth is rich in biodiversity and home to natural habitats where different types of creatures are found. Let's delve into these habitats and discover seven of the loudest creatures on Earth.
The king of the Forest, Lions, has the loudest roar among all the big cats. Their roar is so loud that it can be heard up to 5 miles away and reaches 114 decibels.
Elephant seals are considered among the loudest mammals on Earth. Their thunderous calls can reach up to 131 decibels.
Sperm Whales are one of the loudest creatures on Earth, and their calling can reach up to 230 decibels.
Tiger pistol shrimps, also known as Alpheus bellulus, are among the loudest animals in the world. They are capable of producing sounds up to 200 decibels.
African cicadas, also known as Brevisana brevis, are the loudest insects on Earth. They are found in the African continent and can produce sounds up to 114 decibels.
Elephants are one of the loudest animals in the world. They are capable of producing sound up to 117 decibels.
Howler monkeys are another popular animal and they are known for producing very loud sounds that can reach up to 140 decibels.
