IN PICS: 7 Enchanting Places To Explore In Odisha During Rainy Season

By: Sunanda Singh | June 18, 2024
Odisha is situated on the coast of Bay of Bengal. The state is known for its culture, tradition, pilgrimage sites, beautiful places and the Tirathgarh Waterfall is one of them.
Dudma Falls in Koraput district is another famous fall in Odisha. The fall is considered one of the tallest watefalls in India.
The Gopalpur Beach is one of the beaches in Odisha. The beach provides mesmerising view of its surroundings.
Daringbadi in Kandhamal district is a popular tourist spot in Odisha. The hill station is nestled with majestic mountains, valleys and lush greenery.
Puri Beach is one of the most attractive tourism place. It is also known as the Golden Beach.
Hirakund Dam in Odisha is one of the longest dams in the world. It is constructed on the Mahanadi River.
Satkosia Tiger Reserve is the best place for animal lovers. It is home to various wildlife animals and tigers are the main attraction here.
