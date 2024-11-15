IN PICS: 7 Creatures That Live In Burrows

By: Manasi Kamble | November 15, 2024
Meadow vole rodents inhabit intricate burrow systems containing nests, tunnels, runways, and entrances concealed by grass and ground cover.
Moles, tiny animals, create burrows to survive in challenging environments.
Armadillos, which are mammals, dig burrows for nesting and to seek protection from predators and environmental challenges.
Pocket gophers are seldom seen above ground and primarily live underground in burrows.
Burrowing Owls reside and reproduce in tunnels, typically excavated by ground squirrels, and hunt while grounded. While they have the ability to fly, they primarily rely on their long legs to pursue prey such as insects, small birds, mice, lizards, and snakes.
Prairie dogs are communal rodents that reside in extensive underground communities known as "towns" in the grassy plains of central and western North America.
Badgers are animals that create elaborate underground tunnels for protection, searching for food, and caring for their young.
