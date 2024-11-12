IN PICS: 7 Birds Species That May Go Extinct By 2050

By: Manasi Kamble | November 12, 2024
A Mariana fruit dove bird species indigenous to Guam that is at risk due to habitat destruction and predation by non-native animals.
A tiny Burrowing Owl primarily located in the grasslands of the Canadian prairies. Habitat loss driven by humans has led to a decline in the population to under 1,000 pairs.
This at-risk bird was found nesting in India in 2014 at the Namdapha Tiger Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh.
Hyacinth macaw, the largest flying parrot on the planet, calls the Amazon rainforest its home to The primary dangers to this species are land clearing and deforestation in the Amazon.
A critically endangered species of Forest owlet in India that is native to the forests of central India.
This bird became extinct a decade following the Guam Reed-warbler, which disappeared in the 1960s.
Since the early 2000s, Yellow-breasted Bunting populations have decreased sharply, and the species is currently regarded as critically endangered.
