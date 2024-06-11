IN PICS: 7 Best Places To Explore In Pune's Junnar During Monsoon

By: Rahul M | June 11, 2024
Junnar in Pune is among Maharashtra's most popular tourist destinations, and Shivneri Fort is a famous landmark in the city.
X/ Sahyadri Rider
According to reports, Lenyadri Caves is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The caves are considered a significant site in the city.
Tripadvisor
Chawand, or Prassannagad Fort, is a popular city spot and one of the best hiking places in Junnar.
X
Jivdhan Fort is situated on the top of the hill, which is nestled with valleys and lush greenery.
Canva
Habashi Ghumat Dargah is situated in Junaar. It is another place to visit in the city.
Canva
Shri Panchalinga Temple is located on the outskirts of the city and is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Canva
Tulja Caves are Buddhist caves just a stone's throw away from the city.
Nagesh Sabale