In Pics: 7 Alluring Sites In Udaipur To Explore During Monsoon

By: Sunanda Singh | May 29, 2024
Udaipur, a jewel in the southern part of Rajasthan, is a city that exudes grandeur and beauty. With its numerous lakes, white marble monuments, and lush gardens, it's a place that will leave you in awe.
Lake Pichola is situated near Pichola village in Udaipur. The freshwater lake is known for providing scenic views, especially at sunset and sunrise.
Sajjangarh Palace, or the Monsoon Palace, is a white monument on a hilltop. From its top, visitors can enjoy the enchanting beauty of lakes and mountains.
The Udaipur Solar Observatory is the centre of solar studies and observation and it is surrounded by a water body.
Jagdish Temple, a testament to the city's rich cultural heritage, is a must-visit for its grandeur and architectural marvel. As the largest temple in the city, it is a sacred place dedicated to Lord Vishnu.
Saheliyon-ki-Bari is a famous garden in the city. It is situated on the bank of Fateh Sagar Lake and is a must-visit site in Udaipur.
Taj Lake Palace is a majestic white marble monument in the city. The Royal Palace is another must-visit site in the lake city.
Fateh Sagar Lake, dedicated to Maharana Fateh Singh, is a famous lake in the city. You can enjoy the mesmerising views of the lake by taking a boat ride at the lake.