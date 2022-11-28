In Pics: 6 precautionary steps to prevent measles in children

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 28, 2022
The measles is an acute viral respiratory disease that can go worse even killing young children. A few areas in five states of India are currently experiencing an outbreak. Here are six precautions you can take to prevent such susceptible circumstances
Both public and private hospitals offer vaccinations. In public hospitals, you can receive the MRV vaccine, which needs two doses—the first at 9 months and the second between 18 and 24 months—while in private hospitals, the MMRV vaccine needs three doses—the first at 9 months, the second at 15 months, and the third between 4-6 years between 18 and 24 months
Take care to keep small children away from other children those who are sick
As much as you can, encourage kids to wear masks outside
Keep an eye out for symptoms like a high fever and body rashes, and get help right away if necessary
Feed your children with a lot of fluids, which will help them to gain some energy
The best strategy is to promote more rest, because resting will enhance the effects of medications