In Pics: 10 Key Dynast Candidates In Fray In Maharashtra Assembly Elections

By: Vinay Mishra | November 08, 2024
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is seeking his fourth consecutive win from the Nagpur South West Assembly constituency. Gangadharrao Fadnavis, Devendra Fadnavis's father, was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from Nagpur.
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son, Aaditya Thackeray, is contesting from the Worli seat in Mumbai for the second time. In 2019, before the Shiv Sena split, Aaditya won by a margin of 67,000 votes, marking his first entry into the Assembly.
Rohit Patil, son of former Maharashtra deputy CM RR Patil, has been given a ticket by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) from the Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal Assembly seat.
Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora, son of former union minister Murli Deora, is contesting from Mumbai's Worli constituency.
Nilesh Rane, son of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, is in the fray for the assembly elections from the Kudal seat on a Shiv Sena ticket.
Nitesh Rane, the younger son of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, is contesting from the Kankavali seat on a BJP ticket.
Zeeshan Siddique, son of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, is seeking re-election from Mumbai's Vandre East constituency on an NCP ticket.
Former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh's son, Amit Deshmukh, is seeking a fourth consecutive win from the Latur City constituency.
Dhiraj, the eldest son of Vilasrao Deshmukh, is seeking re-election from the Latur Rural seat. In 2019, he won by a huge margin of over 120,000 votes against Shiv Sena's Sachin Deshmukh.
Former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's daughter, Sana, is the NCP candidate for Mumbai's Anushakti Nagar assembly constituency.