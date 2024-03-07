In Photos: With Addition Of 17 Km Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor Launched Today; Check Out The Highlights

By: Aleesha Sam | March 07, 2024
PM Modi launched the 17-km long additional section of the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut RRTS corridor from Duhai to Modi Nagar North
X/Canva
An additional 17-km stretch from Duhai to Modi Nagar North on the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut RRTS corridor which is beyond the operational priority section, is operational now
X/ Canva
The extension includes three stations – Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South and Modi Nagar North
X/Canva
The foundation stone for this project was laid by PM Modi in March 2019
ANI
The RRTS has a design speed of 180 kmph and operation speed of 160 kmph
X/Canva
This RRTS corridor, stretching over 82 km, is expected to crunch travel time between Delhi and Meerut to less than an hour.
X/Canva
PM Modi also flagged off the Namo Bharat train from the Muradnagar RRTS station
ANI
Modi also flagged off the Namo Bharat RapidX train, connecting Sahibabad RapidX Station in Ghaziabad to Duhai Depot
X