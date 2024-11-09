In Photos: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Joins Election Rally With MVA’s Amin Patel In Mumbadevi

By: Aleesha Sam | November 09, 2024
Ahead of the much-awaited Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy joined an election rally supporting MVA candidate Amin Patel in the Mumbadevi constituency.
A large crowd gathered to show support at the election rally held in Mumbadevi.
During his visit to Mumbai, CM Revanth Reddy accused the BJP of spreading lies in Maharashtra.
Revanth Reddy, emphasising his visit to Mumbai, asserted, "We'll keep telling the truth to people until PM Modi stops spreading lies."
At the rally, CM Revanth Reddy was accompanied by MVA candidate Amin Patel and former MLA from UP Nadeem Javed.
During a press conference in Mumbai, CM Reddy criticised the BJP, alleging a lack of significant achievements in Maharashtra.
CM Revanth Reddy also accused the BJP of shifting major investment projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat.
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Voting for 288 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will take place in a single phase on November 20, with votes counted on November 23.
