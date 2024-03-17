In Photos: Rahul Gandhi's 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' In Mumbai

By: Aleesha Sam | March 17, 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today began his 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' from Mani Bhavan to August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.

X/ Congress

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the yatra

X/ Congress

Amid the yatra, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visited the Gandhi Museum 'Mani Bhavan' in Mumbai

X/ Congress

The sibling duo offered their tributes and promised of establishing , brotherhood, goodwill and justice in the country

X/ Congress

Rahul Gandhi also paid floral tribute at the Gandhi Smarak Stambh in August Kranti Maidan.

X/ Congress

After paying tribute Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were seen speaking with Tushar Gandhi at the Gandhi Smarak Stambh

X/ Congress

Actress Swara Bhaskar also joined the 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra'. The actress had earlier too participated in Congress' Bharat Jodo yatra'

X/ Congress

Rahul Gandhi is also expected to hold a public meeting at Shivaji Park where a large gathering is expected

X/ Congress