In Photos: Rahul Gandhi's 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' In Mumbai

By: Aleesha Sam | March 17, 2024
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today began his 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' from Mani Bhavan to August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.
X/ Congress
Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the yatra
Amid the yatra, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visited the Gandhi Museum 'Mani Bhavan' in Mumbai
The sibling duo offered their tributes and promised of establishing , brotherhood, goodwill and justice in the country
Rahul Gandhi also paid floral tribute at the Gandhi Smarak Stambh in August Kranti Maidan.
After paying tribute Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were seen speaking with Tushar Gandhi at the Gandhi Smarak Stambh
Actress Swara Bhaskar also joined the 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra'. The actress had earlier too participated in Congress' Bharat Jodo yatra'
Rahul Gandhi is also expected to hold a public meeting at Shivaji Park where a large gathering is expected
