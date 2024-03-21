In Photos: Navroz Celebrated At Parsi Aguari Tardeo In Mumbai

By: Rahul M | March 21, 2024

People from Parsi community were seen today near the Agiary (fire temple) on the occasion of Parsi new year

Navroz 'new day' marks the beginning of spring and renewal of nature

The word 'Nav' means new and 'Roz' means day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many political leaders greeted Parsi community on the occasion of Navroz on Wednesday

On this occasion,Parsi people clean their homes and decorate it with flowers, draw rangoli designs on the floor and visit Agiary (fire temple)

Parsi community was also seen offering milk, flowers, fruits and sandalwood to the sacred fire

Parisi people also were seen offering prayers for the health and well being of their dear one at Parsi Aguari Temple in Mumbai

Many Persians migrated to India and Pakistan during the Persian invasion, introducing their festivals, these celebrations were integrated into Indian festivities and are now enjoyed by people from diverse backgrounds in both countries

