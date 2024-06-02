In Photos: Mumbai's 'Lifeline' Local Trains Back On Track, Central Railway Resumes Services After Marathon Megablock At CSMT

By: Aleesha Sam | June 02, 2024

Local trains on Central Railways resumed today at the CSMT station after a 36-hour mega block

Vijay Gohil

CSMT station, which had witnessed a slightly deserted situation for the past two days after 4 pm, is now back to normal

Vijay Gohil

The Central Railway initiated a substantial 63-hour megablock at Thane Railway Station and a 36-hour special block at CSMT station

Vijay Gohil

Today, the first local train from CSMT departed for Titwala at 1 in the afternoon after the mega block

X/ Central Railway

On Saturday, significant disruptions were witnessed in the movement of commuters at CSMT and Thane stations

Vijay Gohil

During the 36-hour block, authorities had asked commuters to avoid unnecessary travel and only take local trains if it was extremely unavoidable

Vijay Gohil

Central Railway had also urged offices to allow work-from-home for employees using Central and Harbour trains

Vijay Gohil

The megablock's motive was for platform expansion at CSMT and Thane stations

Vijay Gohil

The megablock work will have a huge impact on the CSMT-Byculla main line and CSMT-Wadala harbor line routes

Vijay Gohil