In Photos: Mumbai's 'Lifeline' Local Trains Back On Track, Central Railway Resumes Services After Marathon Megablock At CSMT

By: Aleesha Sam | June 02, 2024
Local trains on Central Railways resumed today at the CSMT station after a 36-hour mega block
CSMT station, which had witnessed a slightly deserted situation for the past two days after 4 pm, is now back to normal
The Central Railway initiated a substantial 63-hour megablock at Thane Railway Station and a 36-hour special block at CSMT station
Today, the first local train from CSMT departed for Titwala at 1 in the afternoon after the mega block
On Saturday, significant disruptions were witnessed in the movement of commuters at CSMT and Thane stations
During the 36-hour block, authorities had asked commuters to avoid unnecessary travel and only take local trains if it was extremely unavoidable
Central Railway had also urged offices to allow work-from-home for employees using Central and Harbour trains
The megablock's motive was for platform expansion at CSMT and Thane stations
The megablock work will have a huge impact on the CSMT-Byculla main line and CSMT-Wadala harbor line routes
