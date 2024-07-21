Leander Paes & Vijay Amritraj Inducted Into International Tennis Hall Of Fame

By: Rohan Sen | July 21, 2024
Legendary Indian tennis players Vijay Amritraj & Leander Paes have become the first two Asians to be inducted into International Hall of Fame
Twitter Photo
An emotional Leander Paes was presented with the Hall of Fame medal by his daughter Aiyana
International Tennis Hall of Fame Photo
Leander Paes has been honoured with the 'Player Category' recognition by ITHF
International Tennis Hall of Fame Photo
51-year-old Paes won 1996 Olympic bronze (men's singles), 8 men's doubles & 10 mixed doubles Grand Slam titles
International Tennis Hall of Fame Photo
Vijay Amritraj and Richard Evans have been recognised in the 'Contributor Category' in the Hall of Fame
International Tennis Hall of Fame Photo
Vijay Amritraj, 70, entered the men's singles QF at Wimbledon and US Open twice each apart from reaching Davis Cup finals twice for India in 1974 & 198
International Tennis Hall of Fame Photo
Kolkata-born Paes holds the record for playing 7 straight Olympic Games between Barcelona, 1992 to Rio, 2016, the most in tennis history!
International Tennis Hall of Fame Photo
Paes, Amritraj & Richard Ingham Evans were presented with the iconic Brooks Brothers jackets and honoured following the ceremony at the official Induction Celebration
International Tennis Hall of Fame Photo