Leander Paes & Vijay Amritraj Inducted Into International Tennis Hall Of Fame

By: Rohan Sen | July 21, 2024

Legendary Indian tennis players Vijay Amritraj & Leander Paes have become the first two Asians to be inducted into International Hall of Fame

An emotional Leander Paes was presented with the Hall of Fame medal by his daughter Aiyana

Leander Paes has been honoured with the 'Player Category' recognition by ITHF

51-year-old Paes won 1996 Olympic bronze (men's singles), 8 men's doubles & 10 mixed doubles Grand Slam titles

Vijay Amritraj and Richard Evans have been recognised in the 'Contributor Category' in the Hall of Fame

Vijay Amritraj, 70, entered the men's singles QF at Wimbledon and US Open twice each apart from reaching Davis Cup finals twice for India in 1974 & 198

Kolkata-born Paes holds the record for playing 7 straight Olympic Games between Barcelona, 1992 to Rio, 2016, the most in tennis history!

Paes, Amritraj & Richard Ingham Evans were presented with the iconic Brooks Brothers jackets and honoured following the ceremony at the official Induction Celebration

