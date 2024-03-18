In Photos: Kashmir Hosts First Ever Formula 4 Car Show On The Banks Of Dal Lake In Srinagar

By: Aleesha Sam | March 18, 2024

On Sunday, Srinagar hosted its inaugural Formula 4 car racing demonstration event along the shores of the famous Dal Lake

X/ @MihirkJha

Local residents and racing enthusiasts were mesmerised by the event, where they got to witness professional Formula 4 drivers showcasing their thrilling stunts

Instagram/ Basit Zargar

Sleek racing cars raced down a 1.7 km track stretching from Lalit Ghat at the edge of Dal Lake to Nehru Park within the city

Instagram/ Basit Zargar

The racing professionals also shared their experiences with the youths present at the event

Instagram/ Basit Zargar

The authorities ensured the safety of spectators and participants alike, with C-type 2-tier barricades and medical teams on standby

Instagram/ Basit Zargar

Prime Minister Modi, in a post, lauded the event and said it would further showcase the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir

Instagram/ Basit Zargar

The race event began at 10 am and was concluded at 2pm on Sunday

Instagram/ Basit Zargar

Hundreds of eager youth gathered along the beautiful Boulevard road at the base of the Zabarwan mountain range to witness the event

Instagram/ Basit Zargar