In Photos: Kashmir Hosts First Ever Formula 4 Car Show On The Banks Of Dal Lake In Srinagar

By: Aleesha Sam | March 18, 2024
On Sunday, Srinagar hosted its inaugural Formula 4 car racing demonstration event along the shores of the famous Dal Lake
X/ @MihirkJha
Local residents and racing enthusiasts were mesmerised by the event, where they got to witness professional Formula 4 drivers showcasing their thrilling stunts
Sleek racing cars raced down a 1.7 km track stretching from Lalit Ghat at the edge of Dal Lake to Nehru Park within the city
The racing professionals also shared their experiences with the youths present at the event
The authorities ensured the safety of spectators and participants alike, with C-type 2-tier barricades and medical teams on standby
Prime Minister Modi, in a post, lauded the event and said it would further showcase the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir
The race event began at 10 am and was concluded at 2pm on Sunday
Hundreds of eager youth gathered along the beautiful Boulevard road at the base of the Zabarwan mountain range to witness the event
