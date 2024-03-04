In Photos: India's First Underwater Metro Tunnel In Kolkata, Know Its Features, Operations And More

By: Aleesha Sam | March 04, 2024
Creating a history, Kolkata metro is set to inaugurate its first underwater metro tunnel, Notably Kolkata was the first state to get its metro line in India
The river tunnel is constructed underneath Hooghly river making It the biggest underwater river tunnel of India
The length of the Hoogly river tunnel is 10.8 km and a width of 5.5 metres along with 520 m stretch. The roof of the tunnel is about 30 metres from the ground level
Being a part of Kolkata's East West Metro this under water metro tunnel will connect passengers from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade
The tunneling project was already completed in 2021, making it India's first underwater river railway tunnel.
In April 2023, the Kolkata Metro ran a successful trail run of the underwater metro starting from Howrah Maidan to Esplande
A trail run along with passengers was also conducted, but as of now it is not known when can commuters officially access the underwater metro
In his visit to Kolkata, PM Modi will inaugurate this underwater metro tunnel on March 6
