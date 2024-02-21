In Photos: India Slips To 85th Spot Despite Increased Visa-Free Countries, According To Henley Passport Index 2024

By: Aleesha Sam | February 21, 2024
The Henley Passport Index for 2024 is out but India's passport ranking slips one place to 85th position
Despite increasing in the number of visa-free countries from 60 to 62. Indian remains at 85th position.
India's drop in rankings occurs despite recent visa-free entry announcements from Iran, Malaysia, and Thailand for Indian tourists.
France secures the top spot granting visa-free access to 194 countries.
Top-ranked countries include Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain, alongside France.
Pakistan maintains its 106th position, while Bangladesh slips to 102nd.
Maldives retains its strong passport ranking at 58th place, allowing visa-free travel to 96 countries.
The Henley Passport Index is based on data spanning 19 years, derived from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) specialized data, covering 199 passports and 227 travel destinations worldwide.
