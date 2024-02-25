In Photos: From Inaugurating Sudarshan- Setu Bridge To Taking Dip In Sea; Glimpses Of PM Modi In Dwarka Visit

By: Rahul M | February 25, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two day visit to his hometown Gujarat.

X/@NarendraModi

In first, PM Modi inaugurated the Sudarshan-Setu cable-stayed bridge in Dwarka today.

X/@NarendraModi

This bridge is built at a cost of around Rs 980 crore, Sudarshan Setu is the longest Cable-stayed bridge in the country, around 2.32 km.

X/@NarendraModi

After inaugurating multiple developmental projects, PM Modi visited the Dwarkadish temple.

X/@NarendraModi

PM Modi was also seen offering prayers in the temple

X/@NarendraModi

After offering prayers PM Modi also paid homage to Dwarka by going underwater in deep sea.

X/@NarendraModi

Underwater, PM Modi also offered peacock feathers as tribute.

X/@NarendraModi

In his X post, PM Modi expressed his connection with Dwarka and its rich cultural heritage.

X/@NarendraModi