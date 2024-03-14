IN PHOTOS: Delhi Metro Phase 4 New Corridors, Check Details Here

By: Aleesha Sam | March 14, 2024
PM Modi today laid foundation stone for 2 fresh corridors of the Delhi Metro Phase 4
The Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor, an extension of the Green Line, will intersect with six other lines, enhancing the network’s versatility for its commuters
The Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block corridor are featured with 8 elevated stations, which would have a interchange with Yellow, Airport Line, Magenta, Violet and Blue Lines
The key areas Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block corridor passes through would be Andrews Ganj and Greater Kailash-1
Running underground this corridor will together be of more than 20 km length making the commute easy for commuters
The Inderlok-Indraprastha corridors will have 10 station which can provide direct access to central and east Delhi from the Bahadurgarh region
The total project cost of these corridors is Rs 8,399 crore, which would also be funded by the government, the Delhi government including international fundings
The Delhi Metro is already constructing a network of 65 km as part of its fourth phase extension
