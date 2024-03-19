In Photos: Construction Of Nagaland's Longest Tunnel In Dimapur-Kohima Begins; Know Its Connectivity, Budget, Length & More

By: Aleesha Sam | March 19, 2024
Construction work has commenced in Portal 1 of Tunnel number 7 for the Dimapur-Kohima new rail line project
The project is situated in Tsiepama village, Medziphema circle, Dimapur district, Nagaland, marking a crucial step in enhancing regional connectivity
This tunnel will be the longest in the Dimapur-Kohima new rail line project
Length of this tunnel is 6,610 meters. Also, a 12 km long approach road was constructed through the hills to reach Portal 1 of Tunnel no. - 7 in Tsiepama village
The tunnel is located between the Pherima and Piphema station
The estimated budget of this project is around Rupees 6,663 crore
The project includes 27 major bridges, 148 minor bridges, 5 Road Over Bridges, 15 Road Under Bridges and 21 Tunnels of 31 km length
