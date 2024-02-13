In Photos: Chaotic Scenes During Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' March

By: Aleesha Sam | February 13, 2024
Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march commenced on Tuesday from Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib.
ANI
Massive security arrangements have been put in place at the borders of the national capital.
ANI
To maintain law and order, the Delhi police imposed Section 144, prohibiting the entry of tractor-trolleys and large assemblies.
ANI
Farmers from various parts of India joined the protest from Harayana and Delhi
ANI
Haryana police detained several protesting farmers as they marched towards Delhi.
ANI
The Haryana Police fired teargas shells at protesting farmers at the Shambhu border near Ambala
ANI
ffic congestion gripped the Delhi-Noida and Delhi-Ghaziabad borders.
ANI
"The farmers have stacked up ration, food for the next six months as they anticipate that their agitation this time would last longer", says report.
ANI