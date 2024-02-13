In Photos: Chaotic Scenes During Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' March

By: Aleesha Sam | February 13, 2024

Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march commenced on Tuesday from Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib.

ANI

Massive security arrangements have been put in place at the borders of the national capital.

ANI

To maintain law and order, the Delhi police imposed Section 144, prohibiting the entry of tractor-trolleys and large assemblies.

ANI

Farmers from various parts of India joined the protest from Harayana and Delhi

ANI

Haryana police detained several protesting farmers as they marched towards Delhi.

ANI

The Haryana Police fired teargas shells at protesting farmers at the Shambhu border near Ambala

ANI

ffic congestion gripped the Delhi-Noida and Delhi-Ghaziabad borders.

ANI

"The farmers have stacked up ration, food for the next six months as they anticipate that their agitation this time would last longer", says report.

ANI