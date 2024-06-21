In Photos: Behind The Scene With Bridgerton S3 Cast

By: Rahul M | June 21, 2024
Bridgerton season 3 continues to be the talk of the town. The audiences are loving every bit of it.
All images from Instagram
They love the friendship between Penelope and Colin turns into a love affair.
People are praising Nicola aka Penelope for representing such bold and beautiful scenes in the series.
Queen Charlette is projected as a royal who makes sure that in the end, everybody marries the partner they're in love with and do not settle for less.
The season also breaks several stereotypes and promotes female friendships.
The beautiful friendship between Violet Bridgerton and Agatha Danbury is also appreciated by the viewers.
Nicola Coughlan took to Instagram sharing some beautiful clicks of the cast.