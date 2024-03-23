In Photos: 35 Somali Pirates Captured By INS Kolkata Handed Over To Mumbai Police

By: Aleesha Sam | March 23, 2024
35 Somali pirates captured by INS Kolkata during anti-piracy ops were handed over to Mumbai Police at Yellow Gate police station today
Last week, the Navy successfully cornered and forced 35 pirates to surrender while ensuring the safe evacuation of all MV Ruen's crew members
The Mumbai Police will register cases of Maritime Anti Piracy, Act, Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code against the Somali pirates captured by the Indian Navy
INS Kolkata received a heroic welcome in Mumbai after anti-piracy operations in the Arabian Sea
The destroyer conducted over 40 hours of high-tempo operations off the Somalia coast on 15 March, intercepting the hijacked MV Ruen
INS Kolkata intercepted the hijacked merchant vessel based on inputs from UKMTO
INS Kolkata and INS Subhadra deployed LRMP aircraft, P8I aircraft, Sea Guardian UAVs, and helicopters for aerial surveillance during their operations
The Indian Navy brought the captive Somali pirates to Mumbai for prosecution under the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act due to their hostile act of firing on INS Kolkata
