Images From Hawaii's Maui Wildfires Surface Giving Chills To Netizens

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 11, 2023
Since Tuesday, the wildfires in Hawaii's Maul have turned the tourist attraction into a swath of devastation, killing more than 50 people.
Image credit: X
A flyer managed to record the disastrous fire on their phone camera and later shared the footage on social media, leaving viewers stunned and sobbing.
Visuals from the unfortunate incident that surfaced online have given chills to netizens as it showed the popular site burning and screaming for assistance.
From trees burnt to cars charred, Maui wildfires became a nightmare in the history of the region.
Offering condolences for lives lost and land destroyed by the wildfires, President Joe Biden pledged federal disaster aid immediately.
The US government promised funding including grants for temporary housing and home repairs, and low cost loans.
"We are still in life preservation mode. Search and rescue is still a primary concern," Hawaii Emergency Management officials told the media.
It is believed that more than a thousand structures were destroyed in the Maui wildfires this August along with lost lives.
