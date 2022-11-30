IIFA 2023 Press Conference in pics: Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, others grace event

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 30, 2022
The International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) is all set to return with its 23rd edition and to kickstart the countdown, a press conference was held in Mumbai on Tuesday
Present on the occasion was Salman Khan who looked dapper in a grey and green suit
Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Badshah also marked their attendance
Farhan is set to co-host the IIFA Awards with Abhishek Bachchan and Maniesh Paul. “I have been fortunate to be felicitated by IIFA in a number of categories, from best debut to best actor, best-supporting actor, best director, best story, best screenplay and best film. It gives you the biggest audience and I am looking forward to engaging with and entertaining them in a new role,” an ebullient Farhan shared.
Salman Khan has been a part of the IIFA family for over two decades now. “Last edition, I hosted the awards with Ritesh Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul and made everyone present not just laugh, but cry too as I opened my heart to them. This time, I promise to make them stand up and dance with me as we celebrate Indian cinema globally,” he asserted.
An excited Varun Dhawan quipped, "IIFA for me is an unmissable experience and I can’t wait to be back in my favorite city. It’s a stage that allows me to connect with fans from all over the world and I am going to ask them watch out for the Bhediya, he is not going to let them get away."
“I have globe trotted with IIFA for several years and I’m super happy to rock the IIFA stage with Farah, next year in February. Naach, gaana, action, drama, IIFA Rocks is a surefire blockbuster every time!” Karan Johar said.
Salman, Farhan, Varun and others were seen sharing a hearty laugh on stage as they kickstarted the event
IIFA next year will be held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, from February 9 to 11, 2023
