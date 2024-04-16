Identical Twins From Australia Worked As Strippers At Local Club At 18, Now Share Their OnlyFans Account

By: Rahul M | April 16, 2024
Identical twins from Australia, April and Amelia, who have more than 3,73,000 followers on Instagram share a single profile on an adult website.
It is strange to note that the two young women don't hold individual profiles on OnlyFans and continue to attract men online under a single username.
It is learned that the twins were 18 when they worked as strippers at a local club, followed by resorting to the Internet to make money.
Earlier this year, April and Amelia were caught by their mom when their secretive usage of the X-rated platform was revealed.
They later managed to tell their worried mom about their presence on OnlyFans and assured her of their safety.
After this episode, they were recently mentioned in media reports about how having just one account made them jealous at times.
However, they said that boyfriends would often feel jealous about the relationship the sisters shared.
"We always want to feel we are the top priority in each other’s life," Amelia was quoted as saying in news reports.