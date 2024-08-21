Hyderabad On Alert For Mpox: 7 Symptoms To Look Out For

By: Rahul M | August 21, 2024
The Mpox health scare is real and WHO has spread a worldwide alert and urged people to take necessary precautions
All images from Canva
Hyderabad was asked to be alert on Mpox since it has a higher number of African students pursuing education. Mpox has originated from Africa and in 2024, Africa reports a total of 17500 Mpox cases. Here are some symptoms to lookout for
A rash that starts as red spots and then turns into blisters filled with fluid. These blisters can appear on your face, hands, feet, or other parts of your body
You might notice swelling or lumps in your neck, under your arms, or in your groin
You might feel very hot and have chills. A strong headache that doesn’t go away easily
You might also experience inflammation of the rectum (proctitis), such as pain or bleeding from your back passage
Symptoms usually start 5–21 days after exposure and often get better by themselves over 2–4 weeks, but some cases can become severe. Avoid physical contact with people if you see symptoms