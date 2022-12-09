Hrithik Roshan, Mahira Khan spotted together at film festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 09, 2022

Hrithik Roshan and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan were spotted together at the closing ceremony of Red Sea International Film Festival

In one of the photos, the actors can be seen sitting next to each other and having a casual conversation

Their pictures from the event are going viral on the internet

Hrithik looked as dashing as always in an olive green and black suit

At the film festival, he also met martial art star Jackie Chan and posed with him for a picture

The Raees actress looked stunning in a golden shimmery cape gown

She tied her hair in a bun and opted for minimal makeup

