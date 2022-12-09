Hrithik Roshan, Mahira Khan spotted together at film festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 09, 2022
Hrithik Roshan and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan were spotted together at the closing ceremony of Red Sea International Film Festival
In one of the photos, the actors can be seen sitting next to each other and having a casual conversation
Their pictures from the event are going viral on the internet
Hrithik looked as dashing as always in an olive green and black suit
At the film festival, he also met martial art star Jackie Chan and posed with him for a picture
The Raees actress looked stunning in a golden shimmery cape gown
She tied her hair in a bun and opted for minimal makeup
