How To Style A Bow Tie? Here Are 7 Trendy Ways To Try Them

By: Rahul M | August 27, 2024
A classic black bow tie is perfect for weddings and formal galas. Style it with black tuxedos for a chic and sophisticated look
All images from Canva
A colourful or patterned bow tie styled with a shirt, blazer, and jeans is perfect for semi-formal gatherings
Choose a bow tie with an interesting pattern, such as polka dots and stripes for a fun creative and stylish look
A classic red bow tie is ideal for a party and retro vibe. Style it with matching attire for an elevated look
Pair a more subtle, understated bow tie with a dress shirt and a blazer for a formal and business gathering
Combine a bow tie with a collared shirt for a stylish and chic fashion
Lastly, a vibrant bow tie styled with structure balzer or tailored shirt is perfect for a festive setting or function
Thanks For Reading!