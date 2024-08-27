How To Style A Bow Tie? Here Are 7 Trendy Ways To Try Them

By: Rahul M | August 27, 2024

A classic black bow tie is perfect for weddings and formal galas. Style it with black tuxedos for a chic and sophisticated look

All images from Canva

A colourful or patterned bow tie styled with a shirt, blazer, and jeans is perfect for semi-formal gatherings

Choose a bow tie with an interesting pattern, such as polka dots and stripes for a fun creative and stylish look

A classic red bow tie is ideal for a party and retro vibe. Style it with matching attire for an elevated look

Pair a more subtle, understated bow tie with a dress shirt and a blazer for a formal and business gathering

Combine a bow tie with a collared shirt for a stylish and chic fashion

Lastly, a vibrant bow tie styled with structure balzer or tailored shirt is perfect for a festive setting or function

Thanks For Reading!

