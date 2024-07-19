How To Recognize A Narcissistic Person? Know Signs

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 19, 2024
You will surely come across many narcissists in your daily life. You need learn to recognise them because they can take up a lot of space and energy from you and leave you mentally exhausted.
All images from Canva
The first sign of recognising a narcissist is to notice how they talk about themselves. They usually like to exaggerate self-importance.
They constantly seek admiration and appreciation from others. They feel they always deserve special treatment and recognition.
They use others to meet their own needs. They lack empathy and unwillingness to recognize or identify with the feelings and needs of others.
They consider themselves very royal and look down upon other people. They are generally arrogant towards strangers.
They constantly think that somebody is always envious of them. Whereas its them who's really envious of others.
They struggle to maintain relationships due to their self-centric behaviour and inability to compromise or understand others.