How Manchester United will will line up against Man-City in the FA Cup Final

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023
Despite his shortcoming at saving penalties, David de Gea will slot between the stick for at Wembley. De Gea will have a busy game with City expected to create plenty of chances
Rafael Varane will have the all important task of keeping Erling Haaland quiet. His pace and leadership at organising the backline will be key as United will spend most of the game defending
Victor Lindelof has attributes that few defenders possess. Lack of phycicality and pace are substituted by his excellent reading of the game and his ability to spray long balls over the City backline.
Luke Shaw provides great balance in both defence and attack. Tidy in buildup and excellent at swinging deliveries into the box, United will look to Shaw to find United players from the wide areas and set pieces.
A cloud was cast over the future of Aaron Wan Bisaka's career with Diogo Dalot nailing down the right back position at the start of the season. Bisaka has since turned things around and his excellent one on one defending makes his a sure start for the Final.
Manchester United is not the same without Casemiro who has been a revelation in his first season. Linking the midfield and forward line, while having goal in him, Casemiro is United's all important player in the final.
Fred has been in an out of the team this season. As a tactical move Fred attribute to break up play and being a work horse in midfield makes him strong starter. Ten Hag opted for the Brazilian the last time the two teams met at Old Trafford.
Christian Eriksen will be crucial to United's offensive play. His ability to find assists makes him a clutch player in midfield.
Bruno Fernandes is likely to start at the right of the front three as Ten Hag looks to pack his midefield. Fernades forms the fulcrum of this Manchester United team and his leadership will be key especially if United concede early.
Jadon Sancho has been underwhelming this season, but with injuries to Martial and Antony, he will look to keep his place in the Final
Marcus Rashford will look to end his seasation season on bright note with another sterling performace in the Final. United's main threat, Rashford will be key as United will most likely play on the counter attack.