How Germany can qualify for knockouts of FIFA World Cup 2022, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 01, 2022
Germany are facing a decisive last group game against Costa Rica in an optimistic mood but feel far from a high-flying state
Veteran midfielder Thomas Muller said Germany are facing a different game and it is important to show an intense presence in the box
The 120-time capped forward is optimistic that things will lead to a happy end as the duel against Spain taught the German side an important lesson
"We experienced what we can achieve when we throw in joint efforts as a group," Muller added
The German team showed a satisfying reaction after its disappointing 2-1 defeat against Japan as it is a good sign from Muller's perspective to keep heads up and implement the match plan set up by coach Hansi Flick
The draw against Spain coming along with a good performance level is creating confidence, "but we need to take a close look at the Japan-Spain game," Muller said, referring to the complicated group standings
Germany are placed 4th in Group E with 1 point from 2 games. Spain top the standings with 4 points, while Japan and Costa Rica are placed 2nd and 3rd respectively with 3 points each
To proceed to the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup, the struggling 2014 world champions need to beat Costa Rica with a massive goal margin
At the same time, Germans will hope that Spain beat Japan in the simultaneous game
