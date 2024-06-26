How Drugs Affect Your Body?

By: Rahul M | June 26, 2024
Different kind of drugs affect your body in different ways. Every time you make a choice to use thinking it will be fun, you are putting your body in danger.
All images from Canva
Drugs can completely change the way your body works. Quiet drugs like marijuana might sound safe but in reality, any drug that becomes an addiction can cause serious damage to your body.
When you abuse drugs, you are at a serious risk of stroke, heart attack, coma, blood disorders, hypothermia etc, the list goes on.
Drugs can change your physical appearance in weeks. Consistent use of drugs makes you look pale, malnourished and it destroys your immunity to a point where it becomes to reverse it.
If you use drugs for several years, it can directly affect the way your brain functions. It can cause memory loss in the future.
Drug addiction have ruined families, It is essential to understand and realise the addiction and seek help before it causes irreversible damage.
On World Drug Day, it is your call to empower communities and help addicts who seek help. Make sure your community is healthy and drug free.