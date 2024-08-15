How Can You Discuss Sexual Abuse With Your Children?

By: Rahul M | August 15, 2024
Discussing sexual abuse with children is a crucial yet sensitive topic. Here are seven ways to approach this discussion and spread sexual abuse awareness to your kids
All images from Canva
Begin body safety conversations as early as possible, using age-appropriate language. Teach young children the proper names for their body parts and explain that some parts are private
Encourage your children to talk about anything that makes them uncomfortable, as it will help them to be open to you. Let them know it's okay to ask questions or share concerns and that you’re always there to listen and support them
Try to discuss body safety in daily activities. For example, while bathing or dressing, you can teach them which body parts are private and should not be touched by others
Utilise children's books or educational videos that address body safety and sexual abuse in a child-friendly manner. This can help them understand things better and in a friendly way
In today's digital age, it's essential to talk about online safety. Explain that just like in-person interactions, they should never share private information or photos with strangers online
Teaching about sexual abuse doesn't just apply to daughters; you should also teach it to your son. Keep this practice an on-going conversation, not a one-time talk
Thanks For Reading!