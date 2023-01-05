Hot Disha Patani flaunts washboard abs at Mumbai airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 05, 2023
Bollywood actress Disha Patani was spotted at Mumbai airport on Thursday as she jetted off for the shoot of her upcoming film with Suriya
Photos by Viral Bhayani
The actress, who is also one of the fittest celebs, looked chic in her comfy airport attire
She wore a red crop top and paired it with white jogger pants. She flaunted her abs
The actress accessorised her look with a sling bag, sunglasses and shoes
Disha often manages to make heads turn with her stylish appearances
On January 5, Disha also shared a mirror selfie and revealed that she is getting ready to shoot for her upcoming film with actor Suriya
Disha will also be seen in Karan Johar's ‘Yodha’ co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone
