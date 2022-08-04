Home care routine for hairfall in monsoon

By: Siddhi Chatterjee | August 04, 2022
ALOE VERA - You need to remove 2 tbsp of aloe vera from an aloe vera plant and massage the same on your tresses. Wash it off after a while.
ONION JUICE- Take the juice of a single onion and apply the same on your scalp. Leave the same for 30 minutes and then rinse it off.
GINGER JUICE- Apply ginger juice on your head and keep it for a while. Get smooth hair instantly.
OILING- Let the oil penetrate in yur hair for 2 hours. Wash the same with a mild shampoo.
EGG MASK- Beat one egg with olive oil and honey. Keep the mask for a while and then rinse with shampoo.