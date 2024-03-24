Holi 2024: Include These Delicious Traditional Foods To Enhance Your Colourful Celebration

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 24, 2024
Gujiya also known as Karanji, Ghugra or Karajikai is a sweet dish without which Holi is incomplete. It is a crispy fried sweet with a filling of khoya, dry fruits and coconut.
Holi is not Holi without Thandai. It is a cool and refreshing beverage made with the mixture of milk, thandai masala, dry fruits, sugar and water.
Pakora is the best snack to add in your Holi party menu. This deep fried pakore can be potato pakora, raw banana pakora, onion pakora, bread pakora and many more, these are best to have with cool beverages.
Puran poli is a Maharashtrian traditional dish made during festive occasions. It is a chapati filled with sweet jaggery mix.
One of the non-alcoholic and tasty beverages to include into your Holi cuisine is Lassi. It is a sweet and refreshing drink to have during the Holi bash.
What's better than having a chaat during Holi? Chaat can be aloo chaat, dahi wade chaat, golgappa, sev puri and much more. It is a sweet, spicy and savoury snack you can have.
Kachori is a fried dish similar to poori but with some stuffing inside. It is a popular dish during the Holi festival. It's typically served with aloo sabji and enjoyed with lassi or thandai.
Indian festivals are incomplete without sweets. Sweets are a sign of sharing and bringing sweetness and goodwill into our life. From peda to kaju katli, you can include any of your favourite sweets this Holi.
