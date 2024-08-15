History In A Coin: Commemorative Coins; Independence Day Edition

By: G R Mukesh | August 15, 2024
This Independence day, we take a look at some of the most remarkable commemorative coins produced. At first we the Rs 50 coin released to celebrate the 50th Independence anniversary in 1997.
Sujit (Numista)
This five rupee coin was released in 2007 to mark 150 years of the Kuka Movement in Punjab.
Joseph Kunnappally (Numista)
Then we have a coin memory to mark the centenary of the pivotal return of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa. This Rs 10 coin was released in 2015.
Cyrillius (Numista)
Another coin, embellished with the memory of the father of the nation was released in 2019. This Rs 150 coin was released to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
NumismaticsCollections.blogspot.com
Then, we have another coin marking the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi. This Rs 200 coin was also released in 2019.
NumismaticsCollections.blogspot.com
On a sombre note, this Rs 100 coin was released in 2014 to mark the centenary of the Komagata Maru incident, which saw the death of 18 passengers.
Coinsberg
Finally, marking the much venerated 75th Independence anniversary of India, this Rs 1 coin was released in 2022.
Thanks For Reading!