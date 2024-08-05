Hiroshima Diaries: Places to Visit In The Historical City Of Japan

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 05, 2024
In the heart of Japan lies the beautiful and historically rich city- Hiroshima. The cultural and historical significance of the place makes it a must-have destination on your bucket list. Check out the places:
One of the well-known historical landmarks to visit is Hiroshima Castle, often known as Carp Castle. This old building was destroyed by the atomic bomb, but it has been turned into a museum that rpresents the samurai culture and the history of the castle
The Shukkeien Garden in the Hiroshoma is a traditional Japanese garden. The garden is from 1620, providing insights into the Edo-era beauty. The place features beautiful tea rooms, ponds, and seasonal flowers
If you want to experience the flavour of authentic Japanese cuisine, go to Okonomimura. The highlight of this culinary place is Hiroshima's okonomiyaki, a flavourful pancake stuffed with different toppings. You can try an array of delicious foods at several stalls at this place
Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, located in the centre of Hiroshima, is devoted to the bombing victims and serves as a reminder of the atrocities of war. The Atomic Bomb Dome is one of the monuments you must see
The Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, located near the Peace Memorial Park, offers information about the impact of the atomic bomb on the people of Hiroshima. The museum displays relics and images to represent the devastating consequences of nuclear war
From Hiroshima, a quick ferry journey will take you to this gorgeous island. The famous Itsukushima Shrine, recognised for its Torii gate, is a UNESCO World Heritage site
