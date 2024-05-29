Hindi Journalism Day 2024: All You Need To Know

By: Rahul M | May 29, 2024
May 30 is observed as Hindi Journalism Day across the nation. Hindi is our national language and this day is observed to celebrate journalism in vernacular language.
All images from Canva
Media is said to be the fourth pillar of democracy. Media acts as a watchdog. Journalists, contributors, reporters rigorously work to make sure the nation gets all the news and happenings around the nation and the world.
News Papers, TV channels, and the internet have the power to make a change. It affects the opinions of people.
Hindi Journalism allows people to access news and information in vernacular language. This day is observed to honor the start of Hindi Journalism.
Udant Martand was the first ever Hindi Newspaper to be published in India. India was under the British rule during the time. Udant Martand was published in Calcutta.
Udant Martand was first published on May 30, 1826. This proves that Hindi Journalism will complete 198 years of its existence.
Hindi Journalism has brought news and information to people who do no know English. It has also helped people to realise that they also can have access to information in their language and form an opinion as a citizen of the country.