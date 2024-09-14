Hindi Diwas 2024: Why Is It Celebrated, History, Significance And All You Need To Know

By: Manasi Kamble | September 14, 2024
Hindi Diwas is observed annually on September 14 to encourage the language and its utilization throughout the country.
The day marks the acceptance of Hindi as the official language of the central government by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.
Article 343 (1) of the Constitution of India states that the official language of the Union shall be Hindi in Devanagari script.
The origin of Hindi Diwas can be traced back to 1949 when the Constituent Assembly of India chose Hindi as an official language of the country after gaining independence. Jawaharlal Nehru, the initial Prime Minister of India, chose to mark September 14 as Hindi Diwas.
It also commemorates the birthday of Beohar Rajendra Simha, who was a notable scholar and Hindi poet. He also put in a lot of effort to establish Hindi as the official language of India.
Hindi Diwas is observed to honour the language and to make it more popular among the younger generation.
During Hindi Diwas, various literary and cultural activities are arranged in schools, colleges, and other educational establishments to encourage the Hindi language.
