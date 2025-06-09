Hina Khan Proves Less Is More As The Perfect Minimalist Bride

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "It was so reassuring to see that I Managed to remain as minimalistic as I envisioned myself on this beautiful and personal landmark of a day. No heavy lehengas, heavy makeup or heavy jewellery, no extensive hairdos or elaborated accessories. Didn’t need to do any of it, as from within, I have been content with the purity of Love and Care all around me. Only that mattered. And that made me Glowwwww"