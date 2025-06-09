Hina Khan Proves Less Is More As The Perfect Minimalist Bride

By: Shefali Fernandes | June 09, 2025
Actress Hina Khan tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal on June 4th in an intimate ceremony
Photo Via Instagram
On Monday, Hina Khan shared new photos of her bridal outfit, revealing that she chose a minimalist approach for her wedding look
Hina Khan looked stunning in an opal green handloom saree by Manish Malhotra, intricately woven with gold and silver threads that traced age-old motifs
Sharing the photos, she wrote, "It was so reassuring to see that I Managed to remain as minimalistic as I envisioned myself on this beautiful and personal landmark of a day. No heavy lehengas, heavy makeup or heavy jewellery, no extensive hairdos or elaborated accessories. Didn’t need to do any of it, as from within, I have been content with the purity of Love and Care all around me. Only that mattered. And that made me Glowwwww"
Hina Khan paired her saree with a soft pink veil that added a delicate contrast
Hina Khan met Rocky Jaiswal on the sets of her hit television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
To add a personal touch, Hina's saree featured her and Rocky's names embroidered into the fabric