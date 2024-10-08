Hina Khan Exudes Elegance In Brown Saree From House Of Masaba

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 08, 2024
Hina Khan took to Instagram to share pictures of her in a brown saree
All images from Canva
She recently attended an event amidst her battle with cancer where she had adorned this saree from The House Of Masaba
The brown saree has beautiful designs on the border making it look elegant
The blouse of the saree also has motif design of gold threading that blended well with the colour of the saree
Hina paired the saree with a choker that was embedded with green emeralds. She also wore matching earrings
Hina Khan also wore stone studded rings and a bracelet to elevate her ensemble
On the make-up front, she kept in minimal with nude pink lips and volumed hairdo
