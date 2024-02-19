Hickey Day: 5 Easy Ways Of Getting Rid Of Unwanted 'Love Bite'

By: Rahul M | February 19, 2024
While getting a hickey from your partner would be a special moment many love to cherish, not all wish to flaunt the bite mark. And today is Hickey Day!
People often look for ways to get rid of the hickey either because of the pain or the too-loud impression made by their date.
Comforting the skin with some ice is an easy and effective method to get rid of unwanted and worrying bite marks.
As a hard and stressed bite may result in blood clots, applying some anticoagulant ointment aids in cure.
Another way of saying goodbye to these marks is by applying some petroleum jelly to the area and giving a gentle rub.
With some oil or honey, massage the area with repeated circular moments for about 3-5 minutes. Doing so, once in two hours would lighten the mark and eventually result in fading away.
Use banana or orange peel to soothe the area and aid healing. The vitamins in the peel will help reduce the appearance of a bruise.