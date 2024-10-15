Hema Malini Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of The Veteran Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | October 15, 2024
Veteran actress Hema Malini is a versatile actress who has appeared in over 100 films. The actress, will celebrate her 76th birthday on October 16. Take a look at some of her best movies and where to watch them online:
Sholay is an action-adventure film which was released in 1975. In the film, Hema Malini played the role of Basanti. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Sita Aur Geeta is a comedy film in which the actress played the double role of Sita and Geeta. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Jamai Raja was released in 1990, in which the actress played the negative role. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Andaz is a romantic film in which the actress played the role of Ravi's (Shammi Kapoor) wife. It is available on YouTube
Dream Girl was released in 1977. In the film, Hema Malini played five roles: Sapna, Padma, Champabai, Dream Girl, and Rajkumari. It is available on YouTube
Aandhi-Toofan was released in 1985. The actress played the role of Sheela R Singh and it is available to watch on YouTube
Baghban is another popular film by the actress in which she played the role of Raj Malhotra's (Amitabh Bachchan) wife. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar
