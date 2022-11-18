Helen Birthday Special: Best item numbers of the actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 18, 2022
Helen was born on November 21, 1938. Often cited as one of the most popular nautch dancers of her time, she has appeared in over 700 films. So let's take a look at some of her major hits..
From the 1958 film 'Howrah Bridge', the song 'Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu' became highly popular and it was also the first major hit of Helen's career
'O Mungada Mungada' from the movie 'Inkaar' is still remembered for its peppy beats
From the iconic movie 'Don' the item song 'Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Deewana' became a massive hit. This song was later recreated by Kareena Kapoor
Helen captivated everyone's attention with the song 'Aaj Ki Raat Koi Aane Ko Hai' from the 1973 romantic thriller film 'Anamika'
'Jeena Kaisa Hai Pyar Bina' from 'Kathputli' is still remebered for Helen's dance moves
'O Meri Jaan' from the 1970 film 'The Train' was sung by legendary singers Asha Bhosle and R. D. Burman
'Mehbooba Mehbooba' from the blockbuster movie 'Sholay' still makes the audience groove
Helen starred opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the song 'Aa Raat Jaati Hai Chupke Se' from the movie 'Benaam'
Helen left everyone mesmerized with her moves in 'Meherbaan Mehboob Dilber' from the movie 'Aansoo Ban Gaye Phool'