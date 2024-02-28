Health: Never Combine Strawberries With These Ingredients

By: Rahul M | February 28, 2024
Love strawberries? You might be delighted that it is the season to enjoy your favourite fruit, but here are some food ingredients which don't go well with the red juicy berry.
It's a "Banana, Ooh Na Na" as mixing it with strawberries is said to lead to nausea and headaches due to the prior's acidic nature.
While this might serve as an excuse for those who do not like milk, health research suggests to avoid consuming strawberries in hot milk.
Enjoying a strawberry smoothie or milkshake chilled is a hit, but remember to skip raisins in your recipe as it can make your preparation toxic.
You may add dry fruits such as cashews and almonds to your strawberry food ideas, but raisins are believed to increase the chances of you getting headaches if mixed with the berry.
As berries have rich fiber content and a minimum amount of sugar, they have a subtle sweet taste. Digestive problems might arise if one combines strawberries with sugar.
Meanwhile, some of the fruits that are well paired with strawberries include all kinds of berries, cherries, grapes, peaches, and apples among others.
It also be enjoyed with cold milk, almonds, honey, and white chocolate syrup.