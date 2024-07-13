Have A Look At The Best Dressed Celebs At The Ambani Wedding: Who Wore What

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 13, 2024
Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous at the Ambani wedding last night. She is wearing an archival weave from Manish Malhotra's collection. It is a pure silk saree with zari border and a gold embroidered bralette blouse
Genelia aced both her looks at the Ambani wedding last evening. Here, Genelia is wearing a antique gold embroidered lehenga by Anavila Misra. Her jewellry complimented her outfit and she looked stunning in this ensemble
Manushi Chillar wore a pastel ombre lehenga by designer Falguni Shane Peacock with a risque blouse and crystal tassel detailing.
Rashmika Mandanna served a elegant wedding look. She wore a yellow embroidered lehenga by designer Sheetal Bora. The addition of white dupatta to this ensemble elevated her look.
Karan Johar looked absolutely dashing in his custom Manish Malhotra wedding outfit. This turquoise colored outfit with detailing looked fresh on Karan. He is also wearing MM Jewellry that consists of necklace with Russian emeralds and uncut diamonds.
Janhvi Kapoor has been on the top of her fashion game at the Ambani festivities and her look last night for the wedding stole our hearts. She is wearing a radiant golden lehenga with regal jewellry. Its like she knows when the bling works at occassions.
Image by Varinder Chawla
Jacqueliene Fernandes looked beautiful in her designer purple and golden lehenga. The unique draping of dupatta was eye-catching and her jewellry elevated the look.
Image by Varinder Chawla
Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani served a power couple look in their outfits. Kiara wore a embellished lehenga by Torani and Siddharth opted for a off-white Bandhgala Sherwani by Manish Malhotra.
Another power couple look was served by Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor. Mira was wearing a lehenga from House of Kotwara that had chikankari work with floral motifs.
Image by Varinder Chawla