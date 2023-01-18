Hashim Amla bids adieu to cricket, take a look at his finest knocks for South Africa, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 18, 2023
311* vs England 2012 South African batting line up dished out a hammering that would haunt the England bowlers. The right-hander scored a 529 ball 311*, to power South Africa to a total of 637/2
253* vs India 2010 Hashim Amla frustrated the Indian bowlers with the willow. In a 473-ball vigil at the crease, Amla carved out an unbeaten 253, as South Africa piled up a total of 558 runs on the board
154 vs Sri Lanka 2016 At the SuperSport Park in Centurion, Hashim Amla’s resplendent knock helped his side to beat Sri Lanka by 88 runs.Amala led the proteas to a massive total of 384 runs
153* vs West Indies 2015 Hashim Amla and Ab De Villiers absolutely destroyed the West Indian bowling attack, with all three of them scoring centuries. The right-hander batted through the entire 50 overs as South Africa piled a total of 439 in 50 overs
208 vs West Indies 2014 Hashim Amla’s magical 371-ball 208 allowed his side to wallop the visiting West Indies side by an innings and 220 runs