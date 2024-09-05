Hartalika Teej 2024: 7 Easy Mehndi Inspirations For This Festival

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 05, 2024
Hartalika Teej 2024 will be celebrated on September 6. On this day goddess Parvati's dedication and determination to lord Shiva is observed. Here are a few mehndi designs for you to apply on this day
All images from Canva
A traditional peacock motif is a classic choice for Hartalika Teej. Its elegant curves and intricate detailing symbolize beauty and grace
Floral mehndi designs are always in style and add a feminine touch. Use a combination of large and small flowers to create a simple look on your hands
A bride and groom motif is a festive design, especially for married women celebrating Teej. The intricate design of a couple adds a personal touch
You can also incorporate geometric patterns such as triangles, squares, or diamonds into your mehndi. These patterns create a sleek look
Arabic mehndi designs are known for their flowing, bold lines and patterns. It Features floral vines, paisleys, and leaves. They are simple yet elegant
If you prefer something minimal, a mandala design can be a great option. This circular pattern radiates calmness and balance